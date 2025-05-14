After months of rumours and speculation, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed. It comes as the BBC dropped a first look at the highly anticipated spin-off.
Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties at the Traitors Castle and a motley crew of famous faces will be taking on the deadly game of deception and murder later this year. They will be competing to win £100,000 for a charity of their choice, the Beeb revealed.
A regular civilian season of The Traitors is also set to arrive in early January 2026 - so it is going to be quite the 12 months for fans of the show. Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."
But who are the stars heading to The Traitors Castle? See the full cast of Celebrity Traitors 2025 below.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Alan Carr
TV comedy icon Alan Carr is among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
2. Cat Burns
Singer Cat Burns is heading to The Traitors castle for Celebrity Traitors - and has been confirmed for the cast. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures
3. Celia Imrie
Bridget Jones and Mama Mia star Celia Imrie is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She is heading to the Traitors castle! | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
4. Charlotte Church
Singer Charlotte Church is among the big names who will appear on Celebrity Traitors. She has been confirmed by the BBC. | Carl Court/Getty Images Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
5. Clare Balding
Broadcasting icon Clare Balding has long been rumoured to appear in Celebrity Traitors - and the BBC has confirmed she is part of the cast for 2025. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
6. David Olusoga
Historian, writer and broadcaster David Olusoga is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. He has been confirmed for the cast by the BBC. | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images