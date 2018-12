Next year’s Lytham Festival is the biggest and best yet and will mark 10 years of the music bonanza on the Green.

But how is your memory? Can you remember who performed each year since the first ‘Lytham Proms’ in 2010?

Tickets for 2019 are available at www.lythamfestival.com

LOOKING BACK: Take a look at our gallery from the last 9 years of Lytham Festival