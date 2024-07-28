Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get your goggles on and your paint brushes ready as these family activities promise to deliver a summer of fun in Blackpool!

A wide range of free and low-cost family activities and events are being delivered by Blackpool Council services and local partners over the summer holidays.

The activities are aimed at children and young people across a range of ages. From sports, swimming and the outdoors to arts, crafts, culture and storytelling, there is a wide range of activities for all ages to enjoy.

A number of council services are offering workshops, sessions and events throughout the summer holidays. These include Blackpool libraries, Active Blackpool, Showtown Blackpool Museum and Blackpool Family Hubs.

Children can unleash their creative side with a number of workshops this summer. | Claire Griffiths

Active Blackpool are again offering free swimming to under 16s at Moor Park and Palatine pools.

There are also free tennis courts available for booking at Anchorsholme, Cavendish Road, Claremont and Highfield parks.

Blackpool Family Hubs are holding a range of events for early years children and their families, including the Family Hub’s first birthday parties, and under 5s holiday sessions.

Blackpool libraries have a large and varied programme all year round and extend this offer to include a range of summer activities, including their popular outdoor events at Blackpool parks and their Bee-Bots coding workshops for 4 to 11 year olds.

Children can also sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at any Blackpool library to win prizes for reading books over the holidays.

Showtown, Blackpool’s dedicated museum of fun and entertainment, offers free entry to Blackpool residents all year round.

There are a number of free to book tennis courts in Blackpool as well as courts at Stanley Park, which cost £5 an hour to book. | Blackpool Council

There are plenty of free activities and events to enjoy, including Silly Summer Craft sessions and a free comedy course for those aged 12 to 16.

Many local organisations and groups are also hosting summer workshops and sessions.

Blackpool Boys and Girls Club Mereside are holding free summer camps, Aunty Social are offering free arts and crafts workshops, and House of Wingz are running a holiday programme where kids can learn dance, drama, music, skateboarding and more.

These activities will help keep children busy, stay active, creative and engaged during the summer holidays | Blackpool Council

Cllr Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Levelling Up – People, said: “It is great to see council services and other local partners delivering such fantastic activities to children and families in Blackpool again this summer.

“During the school holidays, we know many families can feel financial pressure and may struggle to find free and low-cost things for kids to do.

“It is important to us that our services have an offer in place, delivered via a variety of sessions this summer, and we hope it will help local families in many ways.”