Strictly Come Dancing’s new series is due to start on Saturday, September 20 💃🕺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up for a brand new series this month.

However bosses are reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ after a star ‘stormed out’.

Thomas Skinner is said to have left during the show’s first press event.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ after Thomas Skinner is said to have ‘stormed out’ of a show press event. It came mere hours after the Beeb’s director general had defended his casting.

The ex-Apprentice star turned social media influence proved to be a controversial pick when he was announced last month. Shortly before his casting was revealed, he was pictured with right-wing US vice-president J.D. Vance during the politician’s recent visit to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC bosses are said to be discussing if he will remain on the show after this latest incident, the Daily Mail reports. It comes just over a week before Strictly is due to launch its new season.

The start date for the 2025 edition of the show has been confirmed. Find out how voting will be changed after a major decision by the broadcaster.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘in crisis talks’ after star ‘storms out’

Thomas Skinner has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing | BBC

It might feel like only yesterday that Chris McCausland was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing. However, it is almost time for a brand new series to start and the journey to the Glitterball Trophy will soon be underway once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the launch show next weekend (September 20), the show is gearing up to return. According to the Daily Mail the first press event of the season took place earlier today (September 9).

However it was reportedly marred by controversy as Thomas Skinner reportedly ‘stormed out’. The website reports that he was seated with fellow Strictly contestant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at a table of journalists when he told them ‘I’m not doing this' and left.

A source told the Mail: “This is exactly what Strictly did not need. With all the recent controversy, bosses wanted this series to be smooth sailing but Thomas is already causing havoc.

“It’s unprecedented for a celebrity to walk out of the show’s media launch day and bosses think it’s really bad form.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses are said to be in ‘crisis talks’ and are debating if he will remain on the show. It comes just hours after the Beeb’s director-general defended his casting.

Speaking to MPs from the Culture, Media and Sport committee, Tim Davie said: “Clearly, we wouldn’t take anyone whose views are just beyond the pale, or we would see as completely unacceptable or not suitable, racist views, all those things, we wouldn’t accept them.

“But that’s not the case here, from what I know, I’m not an expert on the individual, per se.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.