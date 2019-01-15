Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton makes good on his pledge

A Strictly Come Dancing professional has had a tribute to his celebrity partner’s home town inked on his skin forever following a pledge he would do so if they made it to Blackpool Tower.

Kevin Clifton had “I love Glasgow” tattooed on his foot on live television after making a pledge during the 2017 series of the show.

The professional, who won the most recent series of the show with Stacey Dooley, was paired with comedian Susan Calman for the previous instalment.

The pair promised they would get tattoo tributes to each other’s home towns if they made it as far as the Blackpool episode of the show.

Susan had “I love Grimsby” tattooed on her foot in honour of Clifton’s home.

Kevin said: “Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly, because we didn’t think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time, she said ‘If we make it to Blackpool then I am going to get a tattoo saying ‘I love Grimsby’ on my foot and I foolishly said ‘If you do that I will get ‘I love Glasgow’ as a tattoo’.

“When it first started I thought ‘This is really, really painful, like the worst pain I’ve ever experienced’ and then as it went on I started to get used to it and I’m going to go for broke now and have my arms done, my face.”