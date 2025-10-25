One more of the celebs will be leaving the competition very soon, but one of the famous faces is being strongly backed to lift the Glitterball Trophy. It is a new name to take the crown of favourite.
The bookies have issued their latest odds ahead of week 5. Oddschecker has named the star seen as most likely to win series 23.
But who is being backed to take the title in 2025? Here’s all you need to know!
1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn
Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Thomas Skinner - eliminated
One-time Apprentice candidate, Thomas Skinner was the first to be eliminated. He was sent home in week 2. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Ross King - eliminated
GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He was the second to be eliminated in series 23. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Chris Robshaw - eliminated
Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He was the third star to be eliminated. Chris left in week four. | BBC Photo: BBC
5. Stefan Dennis - withdrawn
Paul Robinson from Neighbours was part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. He had to leave due to injury before week five. | BBC Photo: BBC
6. Balvinder Sopal - 200/1
EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal is heading to the ballroom for Strictly. She has been in the bottom-two twice in a row - she has very long odds to win. She is 200/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC