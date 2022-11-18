For this week’s Strictly Come Dancing, the popular BBC1 show is filming a special Blackpool edition.

After a two-year absence, Strictly Come Dancing returns to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend, with the show even opening with a routine celebrating all things Blackpool from the judges and professional dancers.

The contestants that get to perform on the most famous sprung floor in the country are actor and singer Kym Marsh, with partner Graziano Di Prima; TV and radio presenter Tyler West with Dianne Buswell; TV presenter Helen Skelton with Gorka Márquez; singer-songwriter Fleur East with professional Vito Coppola; actor Will Mellor with Nancy Xu; comedian Ellie Taylor with Johannes Radebe; cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin with Jowita Przystal; and singer Molly Rainford with professional Carlos Gu.

Numerous images have surfaced of the stars in Blackpool, whether catptured by photographers or shared by themselves. Take a look at the pictures below:

1. Strictly comes to Blackpool 20 pictures of stars arriving in Blackpool for this week's show. Photo: Dave West Photo Sales

2. Kym Marsh The star pictured outside the famous Tower. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3. Will Mellor Actor Will Mellor arrives in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4. Tyler West Presenter Tyler West with fans in Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales