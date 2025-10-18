5 . Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." She is partnered with Julian Caillon. | BBC Photo: BBC