Lytham Festival adds Stevie Wonder, Manic Street Preachers, Jake Bugg and more stars to 2025 line-up
The 25-time Grammy award-winner will headline the North West’s largest live music festival on Thursday, July 3, it has been announced today.
Details of special guests and supports for Stevie Wonder’s headline show will be announced soon.
It is also announced today that indie legends Manic Street Preachers, singer-songwriters Jake Bugg and Liz Phair, chart-toppers Train, pop superstar Jess Glynne and indie greats Cast are among the special guests and support artists to be joining the Lytham line up.
Lytham Festival 2025 will take place from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6.
For more information and to secure tickets head to lythamfestival.com
Individual tickets for Stevie Wonder go on sale at 10am Friday from lythamfestival.com.
Festival returnees Lottery Winners, singer-songwriter Dagny, four-piece collective CTRL and rock band The Alarm will also perform, while celebrated record producer and songwriter Pete Waterman will bring his Hitman DJ set.
Today’s announcement completes the line-up of headliners for this year’s festival which also includes US rock band Kings of Leon, Canadian/American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, global superstar Justin Timberlake, and Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and Texas.
Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “What an announcement. Since the very beginning of Lytham Festival I have said my absolute dream gig to promote would be Stevie Wonder so this is going to be a very special night.
“He is without doubt a legend who, since the 1960s has continued to amaze audiences everywhere with his talent.
“I have every confidence the people of Lytham and beyond are going to be delighted we are all going to get to hear this amazing voice and enjoy a truly memorable night on Lytham Green.
“And alongside Stevie Wonder we are announcing no less than 11 special guests and support artists today with even more to come.
“Every year we work hard to bring the very best artists to Lytham and it is safe to say we have a huge line-up for 2025 to bring five days of incredible live music to the Lancashire coast.”
