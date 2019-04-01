Steve Royle is 'thrilled' to take on Royal role

Have your say

A play written by Blackpool playwright David Slattery-Christy will be performed in the oldest music halls in the world this month.

Dan Leno, A Royal Jester tells the poignant story of the Victorian music hall legend.

It will stop off at Settle Victoria Hall on April 28 as part of a national tour, which also sees a performance in the grounds of Lytham Hall on Saturday, August 24.

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre pantomime star and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, Steve Royle, takes on the role of Dan Leno, who developed his skills as an artist in the northern and

Lancashire Music Halls and became a champion clog dancer, acrobat and comedian.

Playwright David Slattery-Christy said: “It’s exciting to bring this new play to Settle Victoria Hall after its critical success at last year’s Lytham Festival.

“Dan Leno’s story is funny and sad in equal measure – and the play also includes some classic music-hall songs of the period.”

Steve Royle added: “I am flattered and thrilled to be asked to play this legendary music hall star.

“Dan Leno was as passionate about comedy and pantomime as I am and hopefully I will be able to do him justice.

“I look forward to taking on the role with excitement and fear in equal measure.”

The new play charts the life of Dan Leno who went on to become a huge celebrity in the London theatres and established his name as the pre-eminent pantomime star at the Theatre

Royal, Drury Lane, where he created some iconic dame roles, and became a favourite of King Edward VII and the Royal family.