Lytham will once again be transformed into a vibrant living museum when the beloved Lytham 1940s Weekend returns on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August this year.

One of the region’s most popular heritage events, the weekend celebrates wartime spirit with music, dancing, displays and re-enactments across the town.

This year’s event carries special meaning as it follows the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day on Friday 15 August.

To mark the occasion, the festivities will kick off on Friday evening with an evening of Swing in the main marquee on Lytham Green.

The show features the Memphis Belle Swing Orchestra and The Redfearn Sisters, supporting the NHS Blue Skies Charity’s 30th anniversary.

Lytham 1940s weekend returns. | Andy Bell

What’s on?

Across the weekend, visitors can expect a packed programme: Daily wartime vehicle parades, vintage military and civilian vehicles, historical re-enactments and living history displays, static aircraft exhibits, 1940s DJs spinning classic wartime tunes in the Square and free dance lessons on the mussel tanks.

A best-dressed shop and café competition judged by ‘Winston Churchill’ and the Mayor of Fylde and the Kalamazoo Dance Band’s much-loved Saturday night performance in the marquee

Local businesses will be getting into the spirit of the era, offering themed menus, window displays and classic 1940s décor to transport visitors right back to wartime Britain.

1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tickets and info

Lytham 1940s Weekend is a free public event with no admission charges for the daytime activities.

Tickets for the Friday Evening of Swing and the Saturday night Kalamazoo Dance Band show in the main marquee are expected to be available closer to the event, with proceeds supporting local charities.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “This weekend brings our community together to honour our past while supporting local businesses and charities. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to another unforgettable 1940s Weekend in Fylde.”

Comprehensive safety measures will be in place, including trained event teams, crowd management and on-site medical support.

Food and refreshment stalls featuring Fylde Coast favourites will help sustain visitors as they explore this unique heritage celebration.

For full details and updates, visit the event page at discoverfylde.co.uk/lytham1940s.