St Annes record fair launches this year with free entry and a wide selection of vinyl, CDs, and more.

What’s on?

Music lovers on the Fylde coast have something to look forward to this September: the first-ever St Annes Record Fair is set to take place on Saturday 13 September.

Aimed at vinyl enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone who simply enjoys flipping through crates of music, the event promises a vibrant day of browsing, discovering and connecting with fellow music fans.

The fair will feature a wide range of music traders, offering everything from classic rock LPs and soul 45s to CDs, tapes, and even the odd turntable.

Whether you're into jazz, punk, pop, or experimental sounds, there’s likely to be something that catches your eye - or ear.

Many traders are already confirmed, and organisers say there’s still space for a few more stalls.

It’s a great opportunity for independent sellers, collectors, or even hobbyists to showcase their collections to a local and engaged audience.

Where is it happening?

The venue is the United Reformed Church Hall on St George’s Road in St Annes, a welcoming and easy-to-find location near the centre of town. The hall is spacious, making it ideal for browsing comfortably even if it gets busy.

Ticket info

Entry is completely free, making it a relaxed and accessible event for everyone - whether you’re a hardcore collector or just curious about vinyl.

With excitement building and a sunny late-summer vibe expected, the St Annes Record Fair looks set to become a popular new fixture for music fans in the area.

Whether you're there to buy, sell, or just soak in the atmosphere, it's shaping up to be a must-visit event this September.