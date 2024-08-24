Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The skies above the Fylde coast will be filled with kites next month when a popular event returns to the borough.

Organisers of this year’s St Annes Kite Festival are promising “a weekend of awe-inspiring aerial displays” when it takes off on Friday 13th September.

The spectacular sights will begin at dusk that evening with an illuminated kite-flying session, which will see kites with flashing lights take to the sky, along with floodlit inflatables in the shapes of all kinds of creatures.

The event - which is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the Fylde - then continues across the weekend.

As well as thrilling sport kite performances and displays from globally renowned fliers, the three-day festival will feature workshops and demonstrations for those who want to learn more about the art of kite flying. However, it’s not just for kite enthusiasts - with live music, funfair rides and food and drink all on offer.

For the first time this year, the fun goes on into the Saturday evening, with music on the beach and a fireworks display at 9.30pm.

Sue Kennedy, from SmileFactor 10, which is staging the festival in partnership with Fylde Council, said: “We’re excited to be back for 2024 and look forward to welcoming new friends from across the world and closer to home.

“A big thank you to Fylde Council for their ongoing support, and to the fantastic kite fliers who return year after year.”

Cllr Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure and culture, predicts “a fabulous event once again”.

She added: I can’t wait to see the skies of St Annes awash with colour of all shapes and sizes.

“I thank the organisers, supporters, and sponsors for their kind support. It’s great to see such a busy weekend on the coast with an array of events for everyone.”

WHEN IS THE 2024 ST ANNES KITE FESTIVAL ON?

Friday 13th September: midday-10pm

Saturday 14th September: 11am-10pm

Sunday 15th September: 11am-4pm