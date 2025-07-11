St Annes Carnival is back for its 103rd year with a jam packed weekend of fun
What is St Annes Carnival Weekend?
It’s a three‑day community festival running Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July 11, 12 and 13 - that combines family-friendly fun, live entertainment, a traditional parade, competitions and fundraising for local charities.
Set in picturesque Ashton Gardens for the 103rd St Anne's town carnival. Each year they welcome approximately 10,000 visitors to the town over the weekend.
They are actively searching for local to area stallholders of arts, crafts, food, drink and other suitable family-friendly stalls in the main centre of activity, Ashton Gardens.
When and where?
Dates & Times: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July, 11,12 and 13. At Ashton Gardens.
Friday 11th July 2025 - 7pm to 10pm
St Anne's carnival St Anne's Carnival Weekend begins with an evening concert in the Gardens and our ever-popular fairground.
7-7:45pm: Carleton Community Band, 8-8:45pm: Carleton Community Band, 9-9:45pm: Stevie Kay.
Saturday 12th July 2025 - 10.30am to 10pm
Saturday morning begins with our community parade at 10.30am which winds its way through the main streets of St Anne’s before finishing at Ashton Gardens.
In the afternoon, the Carnival Queen will be crowned in the main arena and then a full programme of entertainment.
Saturday evening's concert in the gardens will feature local talent, followed by the headline act, Touch the Pearl until 10pm.
1:30-2:30pm: Crowning Ceremony, 2:30-3:00pm: Emma Louise Jackson, 3:10-3:30pm: Suzy Zumba, 3:40-4pm: SLM Acro, 4:10-4:30pm: Hot Foot Dance, 4:40-5pm: Across the Boards, 5:10-5:30pm: AA Dnace Cheerleaders, 5:40-6:10pm: Emma Louise Jackson, 6:30-7:30pm: Rock Choir, 7:45-8:15pm: Touch the Pearl warm up, 8:30-10pm: Touch the Pearl.
Sunday 13th July 2025 11.00am to 4.30pm
Sunday is our community/family day which begins with fun dog competitions, children's games and then an afternoon of varied entertainment for all the family, concluding around 4.30pm.
10-10:30am: Dog Competitions Registration, 10:30-12:30pm: Dog Competitions, 12:45-1:45pm: Children’s games, 2-3pm: Tug of war, 3:15-4pm: Yard Dogs, 4pm: Raffle Draw.
Get involved
This carnival is unique on the Fylde Coast for donating all surplus funds to local charities. Admission is free and a £1 programme helps raise funds for community causes.
Recent news from Fylde Council - just in time for Carnival, St Annes’ new pavements are now open. They’re wider, safer, and perfect for enjoying the festivities.
Whether you’re marching, dancing, or just taking it all in, make the most of them this weekend!
Go to the homepage of the Visit St Annes website for the latest updates.
