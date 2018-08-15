Spoil yourself with ticket deal at resort’s Vegas cabaret venue

A new multi-show pass has been launched to offer discounted tickets to shows at a Blackpool venue.

Viva Blackpool, in Church Street, has set up the pass to offer a discount across its in-house productions.

A spokesman said: “If you think ‘Hey, we’re here a few days, why don’t we sort all of our evening entertainment in one discounted transaction?’

“Take your pick of any two of our house shows for just £35, or choose three shows for £45.

“You can even upgrade your tickets to add on meals if you’d like dinner with your show. We spoil you.”

The in-house shows include The Jersey Beats - Oh What A Nite! a tribute to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Viva Voulez Vous! a celebration of the music of ABBA.

It also includes the Viva! Summer Spectacular which stars Viva’s entertainment director Leye D Johns in his 25th season in Blackpool, and the Vegas venue’s cast of singers and dancers.

The deal can only be picked up direct from Viva, at the box office or on 01253 297297.