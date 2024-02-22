News you can trust since 1873
Solo artist to gig on Facebook Live to raise money for Lancashire Wildlife Trust

Solo artist Dan Warbrick is raising funds for Lancashire Wildlife Trust by playing a 45 minute livestream on Monday nights.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
Dan, who is a lover of local wildlife and nature, is hoping people will tune in through Facebook Live to raise some money to protect our local wildlife.

Dan Warbrick's charity gig

He said: "I'd love it if you could make it! If you've nothing better to do on a Monday night, join me for some light entertainment.

"If everyone who watches chucks a quid donation into the pot during the livestream, we could raise £20, £50, £100 or even 1000?

"Please share this around your friends and family, and join the event to be notified of the show which will be live at 7.30pm March 4th. See you there!"

Visit this Facebook page to join in.

