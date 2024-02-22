Solo artist to gig on Facebook Live to raise money for Lancashire Wildlife Trust
Dan, who is a lover of local wildlife and nature, is hoping people will tune in through Facebook Live to raise some money to protect our local wildlife.
He said: "I'd love it if you could make it! If you've nothing better to do on a Monday night, join me for some light entertainment.
"If everyone who watches chucks a quid donation into the pot during the livestream, we could raise £20, £50, £100 or even 1000?
"Please share this around your friends and family, and join the event to be notified of the show which will be live at 7.30pm March 4th. See you there!"
Visit this Facebook page to join in.