Sheridan Smith will join film crews in Lancashire to shoot scenes for a new BBC drama.

Gritty BBC drama 'The Cage’ is set and mostly filmed in Liverpool, but some scenes are to be filmed around Tockholes, near Darwen, next week.

Filming is scheduled to take place in Tockholes Road over two days - Thursday and Friday (June 5 and 6) - with the road to be closed between The Royal Arms pub and Belmont Road (A675).

The closure will be in place between 3.30pm to 4am on both days, but access for emergency services will be maintained and school buses will continue to run as normal.

Camera crews have permission to park equipment on the pub's car park and near the bus stop.

In a letter to local residents, production company EM Entertainment said the closures might lead to ‘some disruption' for locals.

Gripping new drama

Written and created by BAFTA nominated Tony Schumacher, the Liverpool-set drama is currently being filmed around Merseyside and the North West.

The five-part series is directed by Al Mackay and stars Sheridan Smith and Michael Socha. It’s being described as “a high-stakes, high energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart”.

As filming is still underway, an official release date has not yet been announced.

The plot

When Leanne (Smith) and Matty (Socha) discover they are both robbing from the safe at the inner-city casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police.