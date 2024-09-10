Some 30 years on from the release of their debut album Change Giver back in the good old days of 1994, Shed Seven are enjoying what they have called one of their best years ever.

From forming part of the iconic Britpop scene to breaking up and reforming in the 2000s, the increasingly rock-and-roll band are riding a high at the moment, with lead singer Rick Witter taking time out from their appearance at Preston’s BBC Radio 2 at the Park to speak with the Lancashire Post about all things festivals, music, and touring.

BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Q: How excited are you to be part of BBC Radio 2 at the Park?

Rick Witter: Yeah, we’ve been looking forward to this since we were invited; these things are always an incredible thing - loads of people out there, lots of different styles of music, so everyone can come together on the day. The weather’s not great, but people have to overcome these things so we’re bringing two things with us: a bit of rock and a bit of roll. Fingers crossed we can make both of those things happen.”

Q: How do you approach a festival gig compared to a regular gig? Do you treat it as a chance to showcase yourself to a different audience?

RW: “That’s exactly what these things are - there will be loads of people here who perhaps don;t know who we are, so if we can win a few people round on the day, it’s always a thrill. If you see people at the back of a big crowd wandering past, stop to see what’s happening, and stay, you're on to a winner.

“We’re playing for 30 minutes, so that’s a big problem for us because we’ve got too many songs - what do we not play? We’ve got a lot of songs that our hardcore fans need to hear when we play live and we have to start wondering which ones of those we’re going to get rid of, so our own gigs are different in that respect.”

Q: With longer gigs you can take an audience on a journey. Are shorter sets just about keeping the energy going and what kind of vibe are you looking to create?

RW: “If it’s a festival, you’ve got to give them the hits because that’s what they’re here for. They want to sing along and have a great time. We’re more rock and roll the older we get, so it’ll be loud and boisterous and I’ll try my best to swing those hips without falling over!

Shed Seven rock out on stage | National World

Q: You’re a northern band so do you gel with northern crowds? Is there anyone else you’re looking forward to seeing at BBC Radio 2 in the Park as a crowd member?

RW: “We’re very lucky - everywhere we play we get a great crowd. Our fans are absolutely amazing. I love Paul Heaton - he’s amazing and we actually supported The Beautiful South back in the ‘90s and that was a great tour, so it’ll be nice to hook up with Paul. And the Maniacs, obviously.”

Q: You’re celebrating your 30th anniversary and A Matter of Time went to number one - has that sunk in?

RW: “To be fair, we’ve been so busy, it hasn’t [sunk in] yet. It’s an amazing thing and I think when we finish at Christmas and have a few months off next year that’s when it’ll hit home, but we have another new album coming out at the end of month called Liquid Gold and we’re hoping that does quite well in the charts as well, so all our attention’s on that now.

“At this point of the year, I wake up and, when I’m cleaning my teeth, I look at myself in the mirror and think ‘not you again’, so if that’s me looking at myself thinking that then god knows what everyone else is thinking. So, after this tour, we’re going to get out of the limelight for a few months and spend that time writing some new stuff.

“This is probably one of the best years we’ve ever had - 1996 was quite a big year for us and this matches that, so I really hope 2028 will be amazing.”