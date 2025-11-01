Rock The Gardens festival returns to Blackpool - here's everything you need to know

Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens is turning up the volume once again as it prepares to host Rock The Gardens Festival on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 January next year.

The two-day celebration of rock and metal tribute acts has become a firm favourite in the town’s live music calendar, drawing fans from across the UK.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest and loudest yet with organisers introducing a second stage for the first time doubling the number of acts and adding even more variety to the lineup.

Presented by Killing Time Events Ltd, Rock The Gardens showcases some of Europe’s best rock and metal tribute bands, performing in the grand setting of the Empress Ballroom - a venue steeped in live music history.

Rock The Gardens | Dave & Darren Nelson

Doors open at 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday with the event open to ages eight and above (under-18s must be accompanied by an adult).

The 2026 edition will also continue its partnership with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, supporting campaigns against intolerance and promoting inclusion within alternative music communities.

This ongoing collaboration highlights the festival’s commitment to positive social impact alongside the heavy riffs and pounding drums.

Production is being stepped up too with advanced lighting and sound design ensuring an immersive experience for concertgoers.

Local sponsors including A. Swain Technical and Shickers Tavern are backing the event, helping to make the weekend a standout on the northern live-music scene.

Tickets are available for single-day or weekend passes, offering flexible options for fans who want to soak up the full experience or just catch their favourite acts.