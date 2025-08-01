Rock legends come alive at Viva Blackpool’s ultimate rock show

The UK Rock Show lands at Viva Blackpool this summer with a night of high-octane, arena-style rock anthems.

Taking place on Friday 1 August at 8:00pm, this is one of the season’s standout events for live music lovers.

Produced by the team behind Bon Jovi Forever, this powerhouse five-piece delivers electrifying tributes to rock legends such as AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Journey, Kiss, Aerosmith, Van Halen, and Alice Cooper.

Expect big sound, wild costumes, lighting effects, and all the energy of a stadium show in the more intimate, high-production setting of Viva’s Cabaret Theatre - just steps from the Blackpool Tower.

Doors open at 6:00pm, with table-served food and drinks available before the show.

The main performance kicks off at 8:00pm and runs until approximately 10:15pm, followed by an after-show party.

Ticket prices start from around £23.50 with discounts available for Viva Club members, locals, and groups.

The venue offers flexible seating and table options, making it ideal for couples, groups, or solo rock fans looking for a night out.

What’s on?

Viva Blackpool is known for its wide range of entertainment from tribute acts to comedy and variety shows and The UK Rock Show stands out as one of the venue’s flagship summer music events.

Backed by top session musicians and theatre-quality production, the band captures the essence of iconic rock performances with accuracy and flair.

The night is a celebration of big riffs, power ballads, and crowd-pleasing rock favourites.

It’s ideal for those who grew up on ‘80s and ‘90s rock, as well as younger fans discovering the genre for the first time.

Blackpool’s rock legacy

Blackpool has long been a hotbed of music culture. Legendary local bands like The Membranes, The Fits and The Rockin’ Vickers helped shape punk and rock scenes nationally.

More recent acts like The Senton Bombs and UFX continue that tradition with original music and regular gigs across the North West.

The UK Rock Show is more than just nostalgia, it’s a modern nod to Blackpool’s enduring connection to loud, live and unapologetically raw rock music.

For more information head to their website: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/the-uk-rock-show/.