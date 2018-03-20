Rock covers from across the decades

The Friday Alternative returns to The Steamer in Fleetwood this Friday when the featured band are five piece Blackpool outfit Shotglass.

Formed in 2014 from the ashes of Munkey Score, Shotglass perform classic rock covers spanning five decades including numbers by Thin Lizzy, Queen, Z Z Top, Foo Fighters, Joe Bonamassa and AC/DC.

The band played their first ever gig in Fleetwood in December 2015 and performed twice in the town last year. The band’s line-up comprises John Scarlett on lead vocals, Kevin Banham on drums, Ray Schofield on bass, Chris “Dr J” Jessop on guitar and vocals and Mark “Ripper” Harding from Silverdale on lead guitar and vocals.

Shotglass performed before a large audience last year at the Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival at The Winter Gardens. Promoter Dave Mann said: "Shotglass are a versatile band of experienced musicians dedicated to performing powerful, passionate and rousing performances of rock classics. They made a big impression at their last gig and have a growing following in Fleetwood. It promises to be another memorable night for the town’s rock fans.” “We always enjoy coming back to Fleetwood,” said bass guitarist Ray Schofield, "we performed in public for the first time here and the lads think of it as their home gig.”

Admission to the gig at The Steamer, Queens Terrace, on Friday is free and the music starts around 9:30pm.

Anyone who wishes to check out the band will find video of them performing a Classic Rock mix by following this link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odmOtHYvvYQ