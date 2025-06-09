Ride The Lights returns to Blackpool - here's everything you need to know

Blackpool’s famous Ride the Lights returns for another magical evening this summer, offering families, cyclists and sightseers a rare chance to experience the Illuminations traffic free before the official switch-on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Tuesday 26 August thsi year from 7pm to 10pm, Ride the Lights is a unique preview event where the six mile stretch of the Promenade is closed to vehicles.

This allows thousands to walk, ride or roll through the full length of the Blackpool Illuminations before they’re officially switched on later that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere is electric, literally and figuratively with participants often decking out their bikes and scooters in lights, streamers and fancy dress.

The route

The route runs from Starr Gate in South Shore all the way to Red Bank Road in Bispham, covering the full illuminated zone.

There’s no official start or finish point, so you can join in from anywhere along the Promenade. Just head to the coast, hop on your bike or scooter and glide beneath the lights.

Is it free?

Ride the Lights is completely free to attend. There’s no registration, no ticketing just turn up and take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclists of all ages took part in Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade

Is it safe for kids?

The route is fully closed to traffic from around 6.30pm, with safety marshals, first-aiders, bike mechanics and police support throughout the evening.

Helmets are strongly advised, especially for children, and lights [both front and rear] are essential.

Here's a bicycle made for two, perfect for Ride the Lights.

Where to park

Parking fills up fast, especially around the seafront. Recommended car parks include:

South Beach Car Park [near Starr Gate], Hounds Hill Shopping Centre [central], Gynn Square Car Park [near Bispham end].

Park further out and cycle in for the full experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why go?

This isn’t just a bike ride, it’s a celebration. Ride the Lights offers a rare opportunity to see the Blackpool Illuminations in motion, without the cars before the big switch-on on Friday 29 August.

And here are two more in a dodgem car, taking an alternative way to ride the lights!

Whether you’re cycling with the family or strolling with friends, it’s a feel good, one night only event that captures the magic of Blackpool in its most community driven form.

So charge your lights, decorate your ride, and head to the Promenade, you won’t want to miss it.