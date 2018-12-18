Review: Mary Poppins on Ice is practically perfect in every way

With less than a week to go until the big day, nothing emphasis the true meaning of Christmas more than children helping children.

Add the storyline of Mary Poppins – the magical nanny who puts the heart and soul back into the Banks family – into the mix and Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association’s (BIDCA) show this year is practically perfect in every way.

Based on the classic story by Pamela Lyndon Travers, famously brought to life by the hit 1964 musical film, the production has all the magic and fun you’d expect.

The instantly recognisable silhouette of our favourite classic heroine, Mary Poppins – played brilliantly by Evie Ashton in her first lead role with BIDCA – sets the scene for two hours of adventure.

It was a stand-out performance from Chloe-Jay Waterworth who brought charm and cheekiness in bucketfuls as Bert while Robert Lambert showed off plenty of ice skating tricks during his solo performance as George Banks.

Savannah Walker and Finley Davies were sweet and mischievous as the adorable siblings Jane and Michael while Francesca Guerin gave a polished performance as Winifred Banks.

Highlights include the umbrella scene, the stunning simplicity and elegant skating during ‘Tuppence’ and the tap dancing penguins.

The beautiful costumes and props are well thought out; the carousel in ‘A Jolly Time’ scene is spectacular while the magic of Mary Poppins’ never-ending carpet bag and Admiral Boom’s cannon are even recreated.

Director/choreographer David Walsingham deserves praise for imaginative routines that show off all abilities from the cute factor of the tiny tots to the skill of more experienced skaters.

And the smiles on the faces of the 73-strong cast - aged from four to 18 - say it all.

The overwhelming talent of these young performers who dance, act and sing while teetering on ice is incredibly impressive – and they’re doing it all to raise money for local children’s charities.

Its popularity is no surprise. Quite simply, it’s supercallifragilisticexpialidocious!

Mary Poppins on Ice

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Until December 27