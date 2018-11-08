Remembering through music, drama and dance at the Marine Hall

Have your say

There’s a packed agenda at the Marine Hall to commemorate the end of the First World War.

On Friday, experience an unforgettable journey with Forgotten Melodies: Keep the Home Fires Burning.

It features songs of the Great War and is based on real events.

Join young heroes on their brave quest through the trenches and battlefields of France, as well as the stories of the loyal loved ones they left behind.

Tickets are £18 and it starts at 7.30pm.

On Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, The Final Homecoming First World War Commemorative Tea Dance takes place inside a marquee in the Marine Gardens.

Tickets are £7.50.

For more information, visit www.discoverwyre.co.uk/whats-on/events