Preston business confirm the M6 Giraffe is making its return: Here is all you need to know
An iconic landmark that was once situated on the M6 motorway will be returning to its spot to the joy of commuters.
Gerry the Giraffe used to watch over traffic from a field next to the motorway on the outskirts of Preston.
That was until it was damaged two years ago and had to be removed after gale-force gusts blew him from the top of the trailer he called home.
It has now been announced that on Saturday 20 July 2024 Gerry the M6 Giraffe will make his comeback and more.
Lancashire family business Stone UK, based in Barton, Preston who are a Stone, Tile and Timber specialist manufacturer and building materials supplier have confirmed the news.
David Evans, owner of Stone UK which was established in 2000, said: “We’ve had so many people asking about whether the M6 Giraffe is going to come back.
“It was the highlight of their motorway journey. We’re really pleased we can make this happen again!
“Not only is Gerry the Giraffe returning there’s another surprise too that we’ve been keeping under wraps!”
David further adds he’s keen for everyone to share their personal M6 Giraffe stories and to tag #m6giraffe.
A Google of M6 giraffe sands you to a website advertising platform for South Planks Farm, a company based in Barton at the Trough of Bowland, which supplies stone, timber, porcelain, lighting, interiors and salvaged items of reclamation.
There are also sections on the website for events, offers on food and drink and more updates are promised to be coming.
