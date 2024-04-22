Popular cosplay event, Comic Con heading to Blackpool this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Winter Gardens will host the largest cosplay event in Lancashire this coming weekend.

Comic Con is a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.

The pop culture event, which attracts tens of thousands of fans across the UK, will be heading to Blackpool from Saturday April 27 to Sunday April 28.

Cosplay fans will be pleased to hear that there will be a cosplay competition, where the winner gets £100 for Children in toys and £250 for Adults.

During the event, there will also be live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.

Tickets are limited for the event so be quick to get yours.

Remember battling your friends on classic consoles like SNES, Nintendo, N64, Mega Drive, and more?

Comic Con has picked out a selection of the best games from the biggest franchises, genres and film crossovers which are free to play in their Retro Zone.

One of the most popular figures on the UK convention circuit, Taker.UK brings the biggest cosplay superstar in the history of wrestling to Blackpool.

The Taker.UK experience will give fans a unique opportunity to not only meet the Deadman but also enter his bespoke casket for pictures and you may even get your hands on the WWE Heavyweight Championship belt.

There will also be a wide variety of stalls offering a range of products, such as manga, posters, photos, badges, funko pop figures, jewellery, t-shirts, masks, computer games and much more.

Children under 5 go free with child tickets costing £5.99, adult tickets costing £9.99 and family tickets costing £27.99.