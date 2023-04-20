Paul O'Grady funeral: The emotional scenes as mourners lined the streets and celebrities gathered to pay their respects
Mourners gathered today (Thursday, April 20) for the funeral of beloved comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady.
The cortege arrived at St Rumwold’s Church in the Kent village of Bonnington for the funeral of Paul O’Grady on Thursday afternoon.
A horse-drawn carriage slowly made its way to the church where Reverend Canon Roger Martin welcomed family and friends including comedian Julian Clary, actress Dame Sheila Hancock, the late Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell and EastEnders actor Scott Maslen.
The Salvation Army Band played songs such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie – in which O’Grady was starring in a touring production at the time of his death.
These were the emotional scenes.