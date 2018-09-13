Opportunities galore at Fylde academy open day

The Pauline Quirke Academy Fylde is hosting an open day on Saturday for young people aged between four and 18.

PQA’s core modules in comedy and drama, musical theatre and film and television teach a comprehensive range of skills, which are useful for everyday life, not just a career in the performing arts.

There are also masterclasses which allow students to experience more specialist lessons in areas like stage combat, beat boxing, street dance and green screen.

Principal Rachael McCormick said: “It has been a dream come true to take over PQA in my hometown and help it to grow and expand into a wonderful academy with amazing staff and such incredible students.

“I strongly believe in the power of the arts in helping young people both creatively and mentally.

“And at PQA Fylde every student is nurtured and valued, regardless of their previous experience or ability. Some of my happiest memories are from my Youth Theatre and Dancing School days and I am grateful for the chance to offer our students the same opportunities.”

Visit pqacademy.com or call 0800 531 6282.