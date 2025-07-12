Open Up the Mic: Free summer comedy bootcamp for young people in Blackpool

A free summer comedy bootcamp in Blackpool helping young people build confidence and creativity, ending with a live performance.

This August, Showtown is giving young people a chance to boost their confidence, build resilience and discover the power of laughter through its innovative programme: Open Up the Mic: Summer Comedy Bootcamp.

Running from Monday to Friday, August, 4-8th, with sessions each day from 11am-2pm. The bootcamp offers participants a safe, creative space to explore self-expression through comedy.

Led by much-loved local comedian Ruth E. Cockburn, the course helps young people craft their own routines while developing essential life skills in communication, creativity and confidence.

Participants will work alongside professional comedians and artists to reframe personal challenges through humour - transforming nerves into punchlines and finding strength through shared laughter.

The week culminates in a final live performance on Sunday, August 10, where young performers will showcase their material in front of family and friends.

The impact of the programme is clear from past attendees. One young person said: “It’s fun going on stage. Makes you feel like you can rule the world. I normally don’t like talking to people. I don’t even like asking for things in shops.”

That transformation - finding one’s voice in front of an audience is what Open Up the Mic is all about.

All sessions will be held in town centre venues with exact details provided upon registration. Lunch and refreshments are included each day to ensure every participant is supported and fuelled for creativity.

To book a place, email: [email protected]

This is more than just a comedy workshop, Open Up the Mic is a week that could change how a young person sees themselves and the world around them.

With expert guidance, supportive peers, and plenty of laughs along the way, it’s a summer experience not to be missed. This project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.