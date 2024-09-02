Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sail into your next binge watch 📺

Iconic anime series One Piece is being added to BBC iPlayer.

More than 1,000 episodes will sail onto the service by the end of 2024.

Viewers can already watch the first three sagas from the long-running series.

Grab your pirate hat, assemble your crew and prepare to depart for the Grand Line because One Piece has sailed onto BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. Join Luffy and friends on the decades spanning epic adventure as more than 1,000 episodes are being added to the streaming service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beeb announced on Friday (30 August) that it had acquired the legendary series for its streaming service and the first batch of episodes have already stormed onto it. More episodes will be added before the end of 2024, it has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Piece, for those who aren’t already familiar, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirates as they attempt to find the titular mysterious lost pirate treasure. Based on the long-running manga by Eiichiro Oda, the anime has been airing since 1999 and a quarter of a century later it is still going strong.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audiences, iPlayer and BBC Three, said: "It’s a really exciting move to bring the One Piece franchise to UK audiences in the coming months. With its captivating storytelling, rich characters and global fanbase, One Piece has become a cultural phenomenon and we're so excited to see how the fanbase will enjoy this huge canon of episodes available in English only on iPlayer."

How to watch One Piece on BBC iPlayer?

Use of BBC iPlayer is included in TV licence fees (Getty) | Getty Images

If you live in the UK and have a TV licence you are able to use the Beeb’s streaming service. But it does require paying the licence fee, so make sure you are paid up before trying to use it.

BBC iPlayer can be found on a laptop/ computer by going to the website here. It is also available as an app on smart TVs, through Sky and Virgin boxes, Fire Stick TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple’s App Store, Google Play and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Piece is currently highlighted at the top of the iPlayer app when you open it. But you can also search for the show using the search function.

Which One Piece episodes are available?

One Piece is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Photo: BBC | BBC

The BBC has acquired the rights for more than 1,000 episodes of One Piece, it has been confirmed. Currently as of 2 September, the first 206 episodes are available up to the end of the Sky Island saga, but the rest will be available by the end of 2024.

The following sagas have been acquired by BBC:

East Blue

Alabasta

Sky Island - Skypiea

Water Seven

Thriller Bark

Summit War

Fishman Island

Dressrosa

Whole Cake Island

Land of Wano

What language are the episodes available in?

Fans will be able to enjoy the English dubbed version of One Piece on BBC iPlayer. According to the Beeb it is the first time the “dubbed versions of the series have been available in the UK”.

It is not the first time that iconic anime series have been added to iPlayer in recent years. Dragon Ball Super is available to watch while a range of Pokemon shows are also available including Pokemon Horizons, the newest series.

What anime series should the BBC add to iPlayer next, do you think? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected]