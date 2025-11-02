One Piece is adapting the Egghead Arc in 2025 | Toei Animation

One Piece is back and the timings for the next episode have been confirmed 🚨📺🏴‍☠️

One Piece’s Egghead Arc will continue soon.

Luffy and Co are back in action.

But when can you sail along for the next episode?

One Piece is preparing to set sail for another adventure this weekend. The iconic anime will be continuing its Egghead Arc in a matter of hours.

Fans will soon be able to tune into another episode, but it comes amid the announcement of a major change coming in 2026. A brief tease for the upcoming Elbaf Arc (Elbaph Arc) has also been released.

But when can you get your next fix of One Piece? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is One Piece episode 1148 out?

The legendary anime had a small hiatus in October, it took a two-week break starting on October 5. But fortunately for fans the show is back - at least through to the end of 2025.

For those watching on Crunchyroll, episode 1147 will be released today (November 2) It is due to come out at 4.45pm British time, which is 11.45am ET/ 8.45am PT.

Netflix gets the episode a week later than Crunchyroll, so it won’t be available until Saturday, November 8. They were treated to episode 1147 yesterday (November 1).

What to expect from One Piece’s next episode?

It will continue the anime’s adaptation of the Egghead Arc from the manga. The arc is due to conclude by the end of 2025 and the Japanese voice cast recently shared that they had finished recording for the episodes.

Episode 1148 is due to be called "The Lost History - Joyboy, the First Pirate".

One Piece announces major change for 2026

It has been announced that the anime will have just 26 episodes next year and will be adapting one manga chapter per episode.

One Piece will also be taking another big break from January through March. It is set to return in April 2026 and will begin adapting the Elbaf arc.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official One Piece staff account wrote: “To enjoy one chapter of the original manga in one anime episode, next year’s TV anime will broadcast up to 26 episodes annually!

“January to March will be a recharge period, and the Elbaf Arc will start broadcasting from April.”

One Piece is set to wrap up the Egghead Arc by the end of 2025, in order to return with Elbaf in April 2026. The live action anime is also set to return in Spring 2026 for its second season.