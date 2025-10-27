October extravaganza funfair comes to Cleveleys - here's everything you need to know

The October Extravaganza Funfair has officially opened at Anchorsholme Park in Blackpool (FY5 1LY), kicking off 16 days of thrilling rides and family-friendly fun.

Whether you’re young or young at heart this seasonal event brings lights, music and excitement to the local community.

Running daily from 12pm to 7pm the funfair is the perfect afternoon or early evening outing. From classic rides to exciting new attractions, there’s something for everyone.

The rides are just £2 each making it a very affordable funfair experience in town (games and bungee trampolines are extra).

Visitors can expect all the traditional favourites alongside newer, eye-catching attractions. Picture spinning teacups, thrilling roller-coaster-style rides, and colourful carousels - all set against a backdrop of twinkling lights and upbeat music.

For little ones, there are plenty of gentle rides and activities to enjoy, while older kids and adults can test their courage on the more adventurous rides.

But it’s not just about rides. The October Extravaganza Funfair also offers a festive atmosphere complete with classic funfair treats, from candy floss and popcorn to hot drinks and snacks for the cooler autumn evenings.

It’s a perfect spot to make memories, whether you’re visiting with friends, family, or a big group of excited children.