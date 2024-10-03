Ocean Colour Scene 2025 tour: Britpop group join Cool Britannia revival with widespread UK tour
- Ocean Colour Scene join the Cool Britannia revival of 2025 with the announcement of a UK wide tour.
- The band are set for dates in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Truro and many more across March and April 2025
- Here’s the full list of tour dates and when you can get tickets to see them perform in the new year.
The Britpop revival continues today - not content with Shed Seven possibly topping the UK chart and more Oasis North American dates, Ocean Colour Scene are now in on the act.
The group, known for their anthems The Day We Caught The Train and The Riverboat Song, used many a time by Chris Evans during the heyday of TFI Friday, have announced that they too are set to perform in 2025 with the announcement of a widespread UK tour.
The tour will see the band kick off proceedings at the O2 Academy in Leeds on March 27 2025, followed by dates in Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Bristol, Manchester and many more across March and April next year.
Support for many of the shows comes in the form of another Britpop favourite, Crispin Mills and Kula Shaker, further pushing the Britpop nostalgia to its limits.
Looking ahead to the tour, frontman Simon Fowler said, “Having had such a great time playing festivals all through summer, we now have an incredible tour to look forward to in 2025.”
“And we’re delighted that our old friends Kula Shaker will be joining us for so many of these dates. See you there.”
Here’s all the information you need to add another Britpop celebration to your 2025 gig calendar.
Where are Ocean Colour Scene performing on their 2025 UK tour?
Ocean Colour Scene are scheduled to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025:
- March 27 2025: O2 Academy, Leeds
- March 28 2025: The Globe, Stockton
- March 29 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- March 31 2025: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea
- April 1 2025: City Hall, Sheffield
- April 3 2025: O2 Guildhall, Portsmouth
- April 4 2025: O2 Academy Brixton, London
- April 5 2025: Swansea Arena, Swansea
- April 7 2025: Hall for Cornwall, Truro
- April 8 2025: Pavilion, Plymouth
- April 9 2025: Beacon, Bristol
- April 11 2025: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- April 12 2025: O2 Apollo, Manchester
- April 13 2025: Rock City, Nottingham
- April 15 2025: O2 Academy, Glasgow
- April 16 2025: O2 Academy, Glasgow
- April 18 2025: Music Hall, Aberdeen
- April 19 2025: Alhambra, Dunfermline
- April 20 2025: Moutnford Hall, Liverpool
When can I get tickets to see Ocean Colour Scene on their 2025 UK tour?
Presale tickets
Those who have O2 Priority are able to pick up tickets from today, with your deadline ending on October 4 2024 at 9am.
General ticket sales
Remaining tickets for all shows will go on sale from 10am on October 4 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.
What could Ocean Colour Scene perform during their 2025 UK tour?
The group performed recently at theFeel Good Festival in Rochdalein August of this year, withSetlist.FMconfirming that the following songs were part of Ocean Colour Scene’s set.
- The Riverboat Song
- You've Got it Bad
- One for the Road
- Better Day
- July
- It's My Shadow
- Drive Away
- Families
- Profit in Peace
- Day Tripper (The Beatles cover)
- Robin Hood
- Go to Sea
- Travellers Tune
- Get Blown Away
- The Circle
- Hundred Mile High City
- The Day We Caught the Train
Will you be adding Ocean Colour Scene’s UK tour to your 2025 Britpop revival plans? Have you seen the band perform during their heyday and have memories to share with others who might not be familiar with the group? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
