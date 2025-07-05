17 incredible photos of Oasis first reunion gig in 16 years at Cardiff

By Adriana Amor
Published 5th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 15:05 BST

Explore 17 incredible photos from Oasis's first gig in 16 years as they reunite in Cardiff.

Oasis fans were left in owe after last night’s gig in Cardiff, with many praising it as the ‘best concert they’ve been too.’

The brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, who had not performed together since their dramatic split in 2009, blasted through their setlist, kicking off with Hello, from their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

During the gig, the lead singer apologised to fans for how long it had taken for them to reunite.

The band was supported by fellow 90s group Cast and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.

Scroll through for some highlights from the vent or check out the video above.

1. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

AFP via Getty Images

3. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

AFP via Getty Images

4. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

AFP via Getty Images

5. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

6. Oasis - Cardiff, July 4 2025

AFP via Getty Images

