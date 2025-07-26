Blackpool’s North Pier is turning up the volume with a full day of live entertainment, featuring local talent, DJs and free performances across two seafront venues - no ticket needed.

Visitors to Blackpool’s North Pier are in for a treat as the seafront hot spot gears up for a full day of music, live performances and lively atmosphere this week.

The event spans two popular venues on the pier - The Lounge Bar and The Garden, with non-stop entertainment planned to keep locals and holidaymakers alike in high spirits from afternoon until evening.

At The Lounge Bar guests can kick back and enjoy live performances starting with local favourite Callum, who’ll be performing a laid-back set sure to set the tone for the day.

The North Pier. | Facebook

He’ll be entertaining visitors right up until Mikaela takes over the stage at 7pm, bringing her signature sound and energy to the evening crowd.

Meanwhile, just a short stroll down the pier The Garden will be buzzing all day long with sounds from DJ Des, spinning feel-good summer tracks and Anthony Oliver, who’s known for his upbeat, crowd-pleasing sets.

Whether you’re there to relax with a drink or get up and dance, the Garden’s vibrant atmosphere offers something for everyone.

The event is part of Blackpool’s ongoing effort to make the most of the summer season by offering visitors high-quality, accessible entertainment right on the coast.

North Pier. | Facebook

With no tickets required and a mix of music styles and performers, it’s perfect for families, groups or anyone just looking for a good time by the sea.

So whether you're a local looking for something new or a tourist soaking in the sights, make sure to head to North Pier and join in the fun.

No booking, no fuss - just sunshine, sea air, and some of the best free entertainment Blackpool has to offer.

For updates on performances and times, follow North Pier’s social channels or simply head down and enjoy the show.