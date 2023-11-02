The Nolan sisters have revealed they are often recognised in Blackpool and told 'lovely' stories about their childhood.

The star siblings were recently honoured with a blue plaque celebrating their success at The Cliffs Hotel in the town, where they launched their global stardom 50 years ago.

Coleen, Anne, Denise, Maureen and Linda were there to witness the unveiling of the plaque at the Cliffs Hotel, where the siblings performed their first showon Christmas Day 1973, after which, the Nolan Sisters went on to find fame. The singing sisters were joined by the youngest Nolan, Coleen, in 1980.

The grounded stars have never forgotten their roots - and it seems their roots have never forgotten them.

Main image: Anne, Coleen, Linda, Tommy, Denise and Maureen Nolan in Blackpool 2023. Inset: Blackpool Tower

Linda said: "Sometimes we are playing Bingo on a Sunday and people come up and say: ‘Are you the Nolan's?’

"I have been out with Coleen in Blackpool and a woman came running up to her, threw her arms around her and then said: ‘Oh I don't even know you, I just thought I did’”

But Coleen, who is well known for her appearances on ITV show Loose Women, revealed it was a positive experience.

She said: "They are always lovely.

"What always amazes me in Blackpool is that they always have stories to tell about when we were kids or mum and dad or they were neighbours three streets away. They will say: 'Do you remember when I used to put you on my knee when you were two?' But I can't remember what I did last week. I can't remember half my family's names at the moment."

"But it is always lovely hearing all the stories. I do love it."

Denise jokes: "The day they stop recognising you it is very, very upsetting - look it's me!’”

Linda said an added bonus is sometimes they are approached by people in the town who know things about their parents.

She said: "Sometimes it is things we didn't realise about our mum and dad - because they sang on their own first. Tommy and Maureen Nolan The Sweethearts Of Song they were called and they did all the clubs. People will come up and tell us about them. They will say your dad was a great singer and your mum was a beautiful singer - it's lovely.”

But Denise said sometimes people come over and tell tall stories like saying their dad used to mind their granny's cattle in Wales.

She says: "Some people get it wrong. You can't argue with them, " she jokes, "because then they think you are big time.”

Laughing, she says: "They say: "You have forgotten what really happened."