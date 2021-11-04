Ten places you can buy fireworks in and around Blackpool in time for Bonfire Night 2021

So if you aren't planning a jaunt to a planned event, here's where you can buy fireworks in and around Blackpool to dazzle the whole family (and your neighbours).

Remember, remember ... you must be over 18 to purchase fireworks.

Stan's Firework Shop - New Hall Ave, Blackpool. Visit their Facebook page here.

Remember, remember the 5th of November ...

Blackpool Fireworks Shop - 109 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool. Visit their website here.

Shayki's Fireworks - 167a New Hall Lane, Preston. Visit their website here.

The Fireworks & Fancy Dress Shop - 17 Bolton Street, Chorley. Visit their website here.

Allsorts Fireworks - 100-102 Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan. Call 01942 491030

Sparklers are great - but be safe!

MDL Fireworks Ltd - 220 Strand Road, Preston. Visit their website here.

Fireworks Northwest Ltd - 54 Bolton Road, Blackburn. Visit their website here.

Skem Booom Fireworks - Unit 4 toys, 33 Greenhey Place, Gillibrands Road, Skelmersdale. Visit their website here.Northern Lights Fireworks - 13 Shalgrove, Fulwood, Preston. Visit their website here.

Fireworks Shop - 225 Station Road, Bamber Bridge. Visit their website here.