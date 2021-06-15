How to get a free pint and portrait for Father's Day in Blackpool this weekend
Dads visiting a town centre venue will be treated like a king this weekend.
Viva Vegas Diner on the Prom is holding ‘Be A King For A Day’ events on both Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.
Dads are being offered a free pint of lager – as well as a free portrait taken in a “special regal-themed photo area”.
Manager Kieran Dixon, who is dad to daughters Masie, eight, and Eve, five months, said: “It’s a great opportunity to come out with the kids in a family-friendly restaurant.”
