The all-star lineup for The Grand’s fun-packed family panto Aladdin this December has been revealed and it’s a real cracker.

TV soap heart throb and West End favourite Tom Lister (Emmerdale’s Carl King) will star as the wonderfully wicked magician Abanazar in this year’s enchanting tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings and he is thrilled to be joining Britain’s Got Talent finalist and panto family favourite Steve Royle live on the Grand Theatre’s famous stage once again.

This dream double act will be joined by top stage actor Ben Harlow as Widow Twanky and K-pop superstar Moo Yi Kim as the beautiful Princess Jasmine, along with ever popular stage performers Mervin Norohna as Aladdin, Liam Morris as the Genie, Amy Perry as Spirit of The Ring and Michael Robert-Lowe as the Emperor.

Tickets are already flying out with some performances from Friday 1 December to Monday 1 January already offering limited availability.

The fabulous family Christmas pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre is always a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained.

This year’s Aladdin is truly one festive treat for all the family you won’t want to miss.

Join hero Aladdin, his mother Widow Twankey and his madcap brother Wishee Washee as they embark on a magical adventure and try to defeat the evil Abanazar and his plan to become master of the world. With help from the Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit Of The Ring. Will Aladdin save theday, will he marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine? Will the Genie be freed?

There’s only one way to find out… fly to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre and come to see Aladdin, Blackpool’s No.1 Pantomime.

Aladdin is presented by Martin Dodd for UK Productions Ltd, who has presented the Christmas pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre since 1996. Other productions presented at The Grand by UK Productions include Legally Blonde the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Musical, The Kite Runner, 42nd Street, South Pacific, Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Anything Goes.

Pantomime Producer Martin Dodd said: “I couldn’t be more delighted that we have been able to reunite Tom Lister with the inimitable Steve Royle for what promises to be another laughtastic pantomime. We have a fabulous cast and we all can’t wait to get started making pantomime magic at The Grand once again.”

Blackpool Grand Theatre Head of Audience, Marketing and Sales, Andrew Howard, said: “What an incredible cast we have for this year’s pantomime! It’s almost as if we had all our greatest wishes granted at once! Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out on all the festive fun at The Grand Christmas pantomime. It’s the show to see this December.”

Please call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for bookings and further