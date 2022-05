20 Fylde food outlets rated for hygiene... and they all get top marks

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Fylde District Scouts Activity Centre at Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St. Annes; rated on April 22

Top marks for 20 Fylde food outlets

• Rated 5: Barrique at 3 Market Hall, Market Square, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Bosco Restaurants Ltd at 3 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Johnny Kahunas at 5 Church Road, Lytham; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Westholme Service Station (Subway) at Westholme Garage, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Yum Yum's Cafe at 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Business & Banqueting at Ribby Hall Leisure Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Mohshina's at 4 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 11

• Rated 5: Tangerine Holdings Limited (Canteen) at Animal House, Boundary Road, Lytham; rated on April 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Victoria Hotel at Victoria Hotel, Church Road, St. Annes Lytham St. Annes; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: The Ship and Royal (Lytham St Annes) at 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: The Cartford Inn at Cartford Country Inn Hotel, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: County Hotel at The County, Church Road, Lytham Lytham St. Annes; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: The Pier Inn at 8 St Annes Road West, Ltham St Annes; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: The Ship at Elswick at Ship Hotel, High Street, Elswick; rated on April 5

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Whites Sandwich Bar at 150 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Elvin's at 2 Clifton Walk Shopping Arcade, 73 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: No.93 Lytham at 93 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Seniors North West Limited at 198a St Davids Road North, St Annes; rated on April 12