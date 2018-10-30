Next year's music line-up revealed for Lowther Pavilion

Tickets for a cracking line-up of music at Lowther Pavilion for 2019 are ready to go on sale.

Over the next few weeks, tickets can be snapped up for Bruce Foxton – From The Jam, Leo Sayer, Big Country, Barbara Dickson, Yolanda Brown, The Searchers, Steve Harley and Steeleye Span. Trust chairman Tim Lince said: “We now have a second to none reputation with acts, agents and artist for the warm welcome, the experience of our staff and the fantastic audiences that Lowther can provide. It has been a genuine honour to see the audiences grow and the public’s reaction to each new season of shows.”