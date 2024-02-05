Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Beyone and Lady Gaga wax figures are coming to Madame Toussads Blackpool.

American singers Beyonce and Lady Gaga have today (February 5) been named as the newest additions to the line up of Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

The new wax figures of the award-winning singers are set to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool this week.

Wax Beyonce and Lady Gaga will receive their final touch-ups from studio supervisor Jimmy McCallum on Wednesday (February 7) and then they will be available for public viewing soon after.

A Lady Gaga figurine is currently already in situ at Madame Tussauds Blackpool but the new figure will be a more up to date version of the 'Just Dance' legend.