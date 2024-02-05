New Beyonce and Lady Gaga figures are joining the Madame Tussauds Blackpool line-up
Global megastars Beyonce and Lady Gaga are swapping Las Vegas for The Blackpool Promenade this year.
and live on Freeview channel 276
American singers Beyonce and Lady Gaga have today (February 5) been named as the newest additions to the line up of Madame Tussauds Blackpool.
The new wax figures of the award-winning singers are set to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool this week.
Wax Beyonce and Lady Gaga will receive their final touch-ups from studio supervisor Jimmy McCallum on Wednesday (February 7) and then they will be available for public viewing soon after.
A Lady Gaga figurine is currently already in situ at Madame Tussauds Blackpool but the new figure will be a more up to date version of the 'Just Dance' legend.
The iconic stars join an impressive set of figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool which includes singing stars like Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears or Freddie Mercury, presenters such as Ant & Dec and Paddy McGuiness, as well as royalty.