After approaching the gorgeous 16th century hall along the winding driveway, the helpful staff will be on-hand to guide you to your apartment. The grand house, which can trace its roots back to Roman times but which boasts a more direct lineage to the 1550s, features nine one-site holiday cottages and apartments amidst some of the UK’s most bucolic scenery.

A private estate owned by Gerald and Margo Smith, the Grade II* listed Netherby Hall gives guests the chance to physically be a part of history, from the groove-worn steps of the pele tower spiral staircase to the regal grand hall, the building is a living tribute to the past and testament to the Smiths’ dedication to the estate’s preservation and honour.

Having recently been named a winner at the 2024 Cumbria Tourism Awards, Netherby Hall will represent the county at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in 2025 - a barometer of its standing in the industry. From the standard of the accommodation to the knowledgeability of the staff, Netherby Hall is a place where only the best will do.

After touring the stately home, explore the hall’s wonderful walled garden - a spectacular menagerie of horticultural delights from pumpkins to peaches, wisteria to wildflowers. As well as reviving the tradition of home-grown produce, the garden also supplies the nearby Pentonbridge Inn, a revelatory Michelin-starred restaurant always welcoming of Netherby Hall residents.

For those keen to try it out, take a leisurely carriage ride along the charming Cumbrian roads and brace yourself for a culinary experience like no other. A four- or eight-course tasting menu featuring everything from French toast canapes, cheese and ale soup, and scallops scattered with veg from the walled garden to halibut, beef cutlets in a lamb, and milk ice cream with fresh honey and almond cake.

Boasting the awe-inspiring natural beauty which has come to define the nearby the Lake District whilst also providing guests with an all-round luxury hospitality package, Netherby Hall is where modern leisure meets history.