When is Lytham Festival 2018?

Have your say

Lytham Festival is now in it's 9th year and has established itself as one of Lancashire’s best music festival.

This year's festival takes place on Wed 18th July - Sun 22nd July 2018﻿.

Lytham Festival

Previous artists to grace the festival stage have been Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Faithless, Rita Ora and Michael Ball to name but a few!

This years line-up is set to keep to the trusted tradition of big named acts to appear on the Fylde coast.

WED 18TH JULY 2018

Summer of Steps with Whigfield, Vengaboys and DJ Pat Sharp for the biggest and best party night

THU 19TH JULY 2018

Legendary dance DJ Pete Tong with the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley. Joined by Basement Jaxx for a DJ set.

FRI 20TH JULY 2018

George Ezra will be joined by Emeli Sandé and will be supported by singer-songwriter Rae Morris.

SAT 21ST JULY 2018

Nile Rodgers & Chic﻿

SUN 22ND JULY 2018

Il Divo accompanied by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra with Martine McCutcheon + special guests﻿.

Ticket details at www.lythamfestival.com