Waterloo is in the mood to ‘expand horizons’ with band

Ten-piece urban outfit The Moods are back again in Blackpool, heading to Waterloo Music Bar on Saturday, September 1.

They’re becoming something of a regular visitor to the resort, with this set to be their third gig in less than a year.

A venue spokesman said: “Born out of a musical experiment in North Manchester’s Boomshack Studios in early 2014, The Moods brought together musicians, poets and producers to create a unique sound that melds together elements of rap, brass, reggae, hip hop and electro beats and it wasn’t long before they attracted the attention of both John Robb and Terry Christian who began to produce their records.

“The Moods will be bringing their appropriately atmospheric and infectious show back to Blackpool next month and if you are a genuine music lover open to expanding your musical horizons then this is the gig for you.”

After sell-out tours, two of the band’s tracks were included on the soundtrack of the feature film Strangeways Here We Come.