Southern Rock cocktail for heady night

A rock ‘supergroup’ formed for what was a one-off world tour have stuck together and will be in Blackpool later this month.

Skinny Molly - made up of individual members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet - will be at the Waterloo Music Bar on Wednesday, October 24.

A spokesman for the South Shore venue said: “In the annals of Southern Rock there can be few bigger bands than the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd and, in their wake, Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet.

“Were, then, individual members of these iconic bands to come together to form their own outfit the result could rightfully call itself a ‘supergroup’.

“The good news is that, in 2004, that is exactly what transpired when Mike Estes, Dave Hlubek and Kurt Pietro formed Skinny Molly for a one-off world tour.

“The even better news is that, following the success of that tour, the band decided to stay together and embarked on a stellar career.

“The outstanding news is that, countless headline tours and festival shows and three critically acclaimed albums later, Skinny Molly are coming to Blackpool and will be gracing the Waterloo Music Bar stage.

“Having recruited former Rossington Band and Blackfoot guitarist/vocalist Jay Johnson and Grand Ole Opry stalwart bassist Luke Bradshaw, the band delivers a heady cocktail of southern rock, old country, blues, hard rock, and Americana and their live shows combine original material with crowd pleasing classics like Freebird and Sweet Home Alabama.”

This month marks a year since the Waterloo Music Bar relaunched to bring touring bands to the resort.

Over the weekend, it played host to Blackpool Music Festival - supporting Blackpool youth homelessness charity Streetlife as well as Musicians Against Homelessness.

Saturday featured sets from the likes of Partisan, Tongue Of Fire and Evil Pink Machine, and a headline session from Vee VV. This was followed on Sunday, with headliners Power Trip and acts including Sieben, The Cracked, Sally Pepper and Dead Friends.