Pier Jam: Everything you need to know about Blackpool's dance music event

Organisers of Pier Jam, which has previously featured big name acts such as Chase and Status and Basement Jaxx, have confirmed that the dance music event will be back in Blackpool for another year.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's event.

When does this year's Pier Jam event take place?

The event takes place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2pm until 11pm.

At which pier does the event take place?

Pier Jam is back on Blackpool's North Pier this year.

Who is on this year's line-up?

• Jax Jones

• Low Steppa

• James Hype

• CDC

• Danny Howard

• My Nu Leng

• Problem Central

• Preditah

• Crucast Takeover

How much are tickets and are they still available?

All £25.50 ticket have sold out, however, the good news is that tickets are still available with prices starting at £27.50.