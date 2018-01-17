Old Rope tied in to make club gig debut

Blackpool four-piece band Old Rope makes its Fleetwood RnB Club debut at the port’s Royal Oak on Friday.

The band formed in October 2016 and the line-up comprises Steve Vickers, drums, Mike Cummings (ex-Chevrons), lead guitar, Keith Cruden on guitar and vocals, and Kite Club and Wyre Blues promoter Alan Pearson on bass.

Friday’s gig will be Steve’s first gig with the band following the retirement of former drummer Dave Layton.

The audience can look forward to two sets of covers featuring a mixture of rock, blues and pop ‘with even a little punk influence’. The wide-ranging set list includes blues standards by Muddy Waters and Willie Dixon, blues rock classics by JJ Cale , Cream, Hendrix and ZZ Top, and more modern influences including Chris Rea, Joe Bonamassa and Gary Clarke Jr. Add a dash of The Beatles and Pink Floyd and there’s something to please everyone.

Promoter Dave Mann said, “Old Rope are a band of accomplished musicians with 120 years of playing in bands and solo between them.

“It’s their first time in Fleetwood, and with excellent references from discerning Deaduns’ music fans, I’m sure Friday’s audience will be richly entertained.”