Lytham Festival 2019: How to get tickets, who’s performing, parking and everything else we know so far

Organisers of Lytham Festival have delivered on their promise of a ‘string of globally renouned music stars’ to headline next year’s celebration - marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

Festival director Peter Taylor is thrilled with the line-up.

“2019 is a massive year for Lytham Festival so we wanted to make sure we had a massive line-up,” said Peter.

“We have wanted to bring both Rod Stewart and Kylie Minogue to Lytham Festival for some time, so we are delighted they can both headline for our 10 th anniversary year. To then also be welcoming the 80s legends that are The Human League, as well as Sheridan and Michael heading up what will be our Hollywood Proms night, is fantastic.

“We have an amazing act lined up for the Thursday night too and we will be announcing this before Christmas to coincide with the artist’s other tour commitments.

“Every year is important but our 10 th anniversary is such a significant milestone and we want to see everyone partying with us. We feel the line-up for 2019 is a celebration of all that we have done with Lytham Festival during the past 10 years which is to appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

“We will be welcoming globally renowned musicians and artists to Lytham once again and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

When is this year’s event?

This year’s five day event starts on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 and runs until Sunday, July 14, 2019.

When do tickets go on sale?

Five day passes for Lytham Festival are on sale now priced from £169.

Individual tickets priced from £35 have been on sale sinceFriday November 30.

How do I get tickets

Tickets are available from www.lythamfestival.com

A range of exclusive VIP offers are also available.

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com

Who will be performing at the festival?

Wednesday

The Human League

Heather Small China Crisis

Thursday

Jade Bird Tom Grennan Stereophonics

Friday

DJ Ana Matronic (Radio 2) Sophie Ellis Bextor Kylie Minogue

Saturday

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Wet Wet Wet Rod Stewart

Sunday

Hollywood Proms feat’ Sheridan Smith and Michael Ball

What time will each headliner play?

Full timings will be anounced nearer the event.

What time will the gates open?

General admission gates open at 6pm on Wednesday 10th July to Saturday 13th July.

VIP Gates open at 5pm on Wednesday 10th July to Saturday 13th July.

On Sunday 14th July all gates will open at 5pm.

What can I not bring to the event?

• Flares

• Fireworks

• Smoke bombs

• Illegal substances

• Legal Highs

• Nitrous Oxide

• Any items which may be used as a weapon

• Umbrellas

• Food and Drink (Apart from on the Sunday).

Can I bring a bag and a chair?

You can bring a bag as long as it is no larger than an A4 piece of paper. Chairs are not allowed into the arena on the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday concerts. However, for the Sunday Proms concert you are allowed to bring chairs and a picnic if you like.

Where can I park?

Parking will be available on the green immediately next to the proms arena for VIP, Disabled and General Admission Customers at a charge of £10 when booked in advance and £20 on the day.

The car park will be open from 3pm on the day of the event, but cars are not permitted to be left on the green overnight.