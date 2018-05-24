Get Ready to go dancing on the ceiling with Viva

Promising an ‘upbeat, feel good night like no other from the UK’s Number One Motown Experience’, music fans are sure to be tempted by tomorrow night’s offering at Viva in Church Street.

Five male vocalists are backed with a live band to recreate some of music’s sweetest ever sounds in How Sweet It Is - The Greatest Hits Of Mowtown.

A spokesman said: “Now in its 15th successive year, this stunning 100 per cent live show combine’s first class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band.

“Truly outstanding, this is the best Motown experience you will ever have.

“So let’s ‘Get Ready’ to ‘Go Loco, Down in Acapulco’ with the UK’s number one.”

Call 01253 297297 to book.